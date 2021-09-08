Washington County • Coronavirus • Health

Marie Boman-Davis has been promoted to lead Washington County Public Health as the public health division’s manager following the retirement of Tricia Mortell, who led the division for seven years.

Marie Boman-Davis. Photo courtesy Washington County Public Health

Marie Boman-Davis has been promoted to lead Washington County Public Health as the public health division’s manager following the retirement of Tricia Mortell, who led the division for seven years.

Boman-Davis, who earned a Ph.D. in public health with a focus on health behavior from the University of California, San Diego, was first hired by the county in October 2020 to serve as an epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor as part of the county’s COVID-19 response, according to a press release from Washington County.

“The Public Health Division is working on systemic solutions to achieve health equity, which includes addressing COVID-19 disparities,” said Boman-Davis. “I am honored to be part of a team actively using an equity lens and engaging authentically with the communities we serve.”

Boman-Davis has worked in public health and public-health related academia for 25 years, serving as an associate and assistant professor at the private nonprofit National University in San Diego, Calif., and in research, community, and government roles, according to Washington County.

“Her primary areas of focus have been chronic disease prevention, behavioral epidemiology and public health informatics,” the county’s press release read.

Boman-Davis also holds a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health promotion and a bachelor’s degree in health sciences with an emphasis on community health education from San Diego State University.

Her credentials also list her as a Master Certified Health Education Specialist from the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, a U.S. professional health education credentialing organization.

“Marie was selected for her exceptional experience and passion for public health, and her commitment to moving the needle on our department’s equity, diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Mjere Simantel, assistant director for Washington County Health and Human Services. “Marie is stepping into this key leadership role at a crucial time, as we continue to respond to the ongoing pandemic. Using a data-driven approach to center racial equity in our response and recovery efforts is critical for our success, and Marie is the right individual to lead this work.”

Boman-Davis’ predecessor Tricia Mortell retired at the end of July 2021 following seven years leading the Washington County Public Health Division. Mortell spent a 39-year career in public service, according to the county.