Hagg Lake • Recreation • Washington County

Satoru Kamoshita, 61, of Beaverton, went under the water at Hagg Lake while swimming Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered nearly three hours later by divers with the Lake Oswego Fire Department.

Hagg Lake on August 3, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

A man died while swimming in Hagg Lake Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The agency said deputies were dispatched at 3:35 p.m. to reports that a swimmer had gone under water. Marine deputies, already on the lake for regular patrol duties, responded and were told that a man who had been kayaking near Boat Ramp C when he got out for a swim.

Later identified as Satoru Kamoshita, 61, of Beaverton, the man went under the surface and did not return. Marine patrol deputies and others at the lake could not locate the swimmer.

The Lake Oswego Fire Department dive team responded to the call and found Kamoshita’s body nearly three hours after deputies were first dispatched around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Also on scene was Gaston Rural Fire District.

"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of those involved," the agency said in a statement. "We want to thank Lake Oswego Fire Department for their assistance on scene."