Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County August 4, 1921
100 years ago: 1,500 people are expected at a picnic in Manning, and a new route to Tillamook is planned. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
August 16, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Hagg Lake • Recreation • Washington County Aug. 14
Swimmer dies in Hagg Lake
Satoru Kamoshita, 61, of Beaverton, went under the water at Hagg Lake while swimming Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered nearly three hours later by divers with the Lake Oswego Fire Department.
Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Aug. 14
Crews mopping up fully lined 74 acre Cedar Butte Fire
The Cedar Butte Fire is now 74 acres, crews have fully lined the fire, and are now focused on containment and mop up, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in what will likely be their final update on the fire.
Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Aug. 13
Cedar Butte Fire remains at 60 acres as crews expect to begin mopping up this weekend
Over the weekend, more ground crews are expected to join the fight at the Cedar Butte Fire to aid in containment and mopping up. The aircraft support will be released to fight other fires at the close of today's shift.
Banks • Roy • Banks Fire District Aug. 13
Former Banks fire chief who cofounded district will be honored Saturday with procession from Roy to Banks
The Banks Fire District will honor former Chief Clarence Sweere on Saturday, August 14 with a procession from St. Francis in Roy to Banks’ Union Point Cemetery to transport the remains of the man who co-founded the Tri-Cities Rural Fire Protection District—later renamed Banks Fire District #13—in 1954.