Banks • Roy • Banks Fire District

Aug. 13

Former Banks fire chief who cofounded district will be honored Saturday with procession from Roy to Banks

The Banks Fire District will honor former Chief Clarence Sweere on Saturday, August 14 with a procession from St. Francis in Roy to Banks’ Union Point Cemetery to transport the remains of the man who co-founded the Tri-Cities Rural Fire Protection District—later renamed Banks Fire District #13—in 1954.