Crime • Banks • Police Log

The July 2021 police log, as presented to the Banks City council on Tuesday, August 10.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Unwanted/Trespassing – Main St – A male that had been trespassed from the location returned. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to take him into custody. The male fled the scene and a police K9 was asked to assist. After a short dog track, the male was taken into custody. The male was later transported to the Washington County Jail where he was and is still currently lodged.

Disturbance – Aerts Rd – An extremely intoxicated male reported being assaulted on the golf course. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male. The male claimed the group playing in front of him was moving his ball and decided to confront them. The male then claimed that one of the parties in the group hit him on the side of the head,knocking him to the ground. Deputies did not see any injury or evidence to substantiate the claim. The deputies were able to speak to the other party, who admitted that there was in fact some “chest bumping” but no other physical contact.

Arson – Jarvis Rd – An unknown person lit and threw a firework into an open window of an apartment. The residents were awakened by a loud bang and rushed from where they were sleeping the living room, to a back bedroom. When they opened the door to the window they saw the room filled with grey smoke and saw a small flame on the carpet. They were able to extinguish the flames prior to the fire department arriving on scene and safely exit the apartment. Upon investigation it was determined that the window screen was cut and a “Coke bottle” with the lit firework was thrown or put in the bedroom. There are no leads or legitimate suspects in the case.

Burglary – Main St – Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised that someone living on the property saw a male enter the house and is loading items in the back of the homeowner’s truck. The reporting party said homeowners are out of town and that no one has permission to be inside the house. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. The caller told them that the male inside the house is a former employee of the owners. While talking with the caller the suspect came out of the house carrying a backpack. The suspect was detained and eventually taken into custody for burglary I, Theft I and Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Theft – Main St – Several firearms are being reported as stolen or missing from the safe of a male that had passed away in the summer of 2020. The executor or the will/estate is trying to track down several firearms that belonged to the deceased and their father. Deputy Dick is currently working the investigation.

Trespass – Main St – Deputies were dispatched to the same location as the burglary a few days earlier. Witnesses saw the male drive onto and thru the same property after being released from jail. Deputies later found and contacted the suspect. The suspect was again taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he is still lodged.

Theft – Depot St – An unknown person stole the front license plate from the victim’s vehicle.

Criminal Mischief – Main St – An unknown person was able to rip the door of the hinges of the Men’s Restroom at the location. The door to the toilet stall had also been torn off. The urinal was damaged as well.