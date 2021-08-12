Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest

The Cedar Butte Fire, burning west of Highway 6 near Cedar Butte Road in the Tillamook State Forest, is now estimated to be 50 acres in size in a freshly logged unit that completed a timber harvest last month. Hagg Lake closed at 8 a.m. to allow two Single Engine Air Tankers to scoop water from the lake to fight the fire.

Photo from the scene courtesy ODF

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), the fire is burning entirely in the Tillamook State Forest.

Overnight, crews were able to reinforce fire lines thanks to favorable conditions at the wildfire. Thursday morning, Hagg Lake was closed at 8 a.m. to once again allow two Single Engine Air Tankers to scoop water from the lake to fight the fire. The closure of the lake could last the entire day, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

In addition to the planes, two Type II helicopters are fighting the fire in Tillamook County.

Over 100 people are fighting the fire in an effort to keep the fire from spreading from the logged area into nearby standing timber.

Investigators were on the site conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, where fire danger is currently listed at high.

Temperatures are expected to rise into triple digits today, with light westerly winds of 2 to 5 mph.

The Oregon Department of Forestry asked the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road and the popular bridge on the same road used for diving into a common swimming hole at Wilson River.

The Oregon Department of Forestry thanked the Washington County Parks Department for their aid in securing Hagg Lake to allow planes to use the lake’s water, and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office for providing traffic control on the Cedar Butte Road Bridge, and to the Port of Tillamook Bay for accommodating aircraft fighting the fire.

