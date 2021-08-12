The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks • Banks Fire District 13 • Community
Banks Fire District July 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from July 2021, and a message from the Banks Fire District.
Banks Fire District 13
August 12, 2021 at 7:00am
Members of the Banks Chamber of Commerce receive a tour at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton from Chief Rodney Linz on August 5, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley
Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Aug. 12
Cedar Butte Fire estimated at 50 acres Thursday morning
The Cedar Butte Fire, burning west of Highway 6 near Cedar Butte Road in the Tillamook State Forest, is now estimated to be 50 acres in size in a freshly logged unit that completed a timber harvest last month. Hagg Lake closed at 8 a.m. to allow two Single Engine Air Tankers to scoop water from the lake to fight the fire.
Banks • Banks Fire District 13 • Community Aug. 12
Banks Fire District July 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from July 2021, and a message from the Banks Fire District.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health Aug. 11
Mandatory indoor masking in public spaces will begin Friday
Citing the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, Governor Brown announced during a press conference that an indoor mask order in public spaces would be effective Friday.
FreeFire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Aug. 11
Cedar Butte Fire is burning in the Tillamook State Forest 18 miles east of Tillamook
A new wildfire called the Cedar Butte Fire, estimated at 25-30 acres, is burning in the Tillamook State Forest 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6.
FreeTillamook State Forest • Weather • ODF Aug. 10
Eastern part of Tillamook State Forest and surrounding areas to enter 'Extreme Fire Danger' Wednesday
Facing another heat wave, the Oregon Department of Forestry will move fire danger to “extreme” in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest and surrounding ODF-protected areas, and prohibit a number of activities in areas of the forest starting early Wednesday morning.