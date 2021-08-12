Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest

Aug. 12

Cedar Butte Fire estimated at 50 acres Thursday morning

The Cedar Butte Fire, burning west of Highway 6 near Cedar Butte Road in the Tillamook State Forest, is now estimated to be 50 acres in size in a freshly logged unit that completed a timber harvest last month. Hagg Lake closed at 8 a.m. to allow two Single Engine Air Tankers to scoop water from the lake to fight the fire.