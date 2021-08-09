Obituary • Manning

Raymond Roy Trussell 76, a resident of the Manning community and co-owner of the Jim Dandy Farm Market, passed away on August 3, 2021 at the Marquis Care Home in Forest Grove.

Ray was born on October 2, 1944 in Hillsboro, OR He was the second of three children born to Eugene W. and Virginia I. (Miller) Trussell. He was raised on the family farm in Manning and attended Manning grade school. He attended Banks High School with the Class of 1964

He met his future wife A. May McKinnis through mutual friends at the Buxton Store. They soon began dating and married three years later on July 13, 1968 in Forest Grove, OR. They made their home in Manning but moved to Sacramento for a short time to help Ray's brother in a motorcycle shop. They moved their family back to Manning where they have lived since.

Ray was a log truck driver for Oris Maller Logging for over 26 years. Ray and May along with his mother, Ginger, started selling produce from their farm out of a pickup truck alongside Hwy 26. This family business grew into Jim Dandy Farm Market named after his sons Jim and Dan which promoted Ray into full time farming. May and Ray have been running this farm together since 1972

He enjoyed farming and all the aspects that went with it. He raised cattle; he liked to experiment with different varieties of seeds. In January/February May and Ray would start planting in their greenhouses all of their next year's crops. He enjoyed tractor work, showing his produce at the State Fair winning many blue ribbons and best of show awards for his vegetables and known for the "Best Sweet Corn in the State" and visiting with customers. Ray liked to visit the Indian casinos took trips to the beach and visited friends in New Mexico. He followed college football and enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert "Bob" Trussell

He is survived by his loving wife, May, three sons and their wives; Jim and Colleen Trussell of Newberg, Dan and Amy Trussell of Manning, Ed and Sarah Trussell of Manning, a sister, Sharon Bond of Alaska five grandchildren; Dylan, Sierra, Conner, Josephine and Margaret and one great granddaughter; Tatum.