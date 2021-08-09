The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 28, 1921
100 years ago: A young boy dies in Banks after being struck by a truck, a Gales Creek man receives a special commendation from the U.S. Navy, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
August 9, 2021 at 12:39pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeBanks • Weather • Health Aug. 10
Brown declares state of emergency for entire state as triple digits threaten
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for the entire state in advance of triple digit temperatures expected across much of the state beginning Wednesday.
Obituary • Manning Aug. 9
Obituary: Raymond Roy Trussell
Raymond Roy Trussell 76, a resident of the Manning community and co-owner of the Jim Dandy Farm Market, passed away on August 3, 2021 at the Marquis Care Home in Forest Grove.
North Plains • Crime • Washington County Sheriff's Office Aug. 8
North Plains struck by early morning crime spree
Deputies are seeking multiple suspects after at least 21 people had items stolen from vehicles and a home early Saturday morning in the city of North Plains, the Washington County Sherriff's Office said.
FreeBanks • Weather • Health Aug. 8
National Weather Service issues 'Excessive Heat Watch' beginning Wednesday
Here we go again: Triple digits are in the forecast as region's third major heat wave this summer looms. The National Weather Service issued an 'Excessive Heat Watch' beginning Wednesday and extending through Saturday evening.