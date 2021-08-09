The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...

Column • History • Banks

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 28, 1921

100 years ago: A young boy dies in Banks after being struck by a truck, a Gales Creek man receives a special commendation from the U.S. Navy, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.