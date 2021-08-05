Greenville City Park. Photo: Chas Hundley
Coming Friday, August 6, as dusk settles over the city at Greenville City Park, join the community gathering that is the Banks Movie in the Park.
The Aug. 6 flick features none other than those slapstick sillies Tom & Jerry. However, this cat and mouse feature is not one of the animated classics from yesteryear or the remake from 1992. It’s the newly-released 2021 live-action/computer-animated comedy starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, and Rob Delany.
And for those wondering, yes, the film features, via archival voice recordings, Portland’s-own Mel Blanc, the voice of many beloved Warner Bros. classic cartoon characters — from Bugs Bunny to Yosemite Sam to Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, to name but a few of the reported 400 voices he recorded in his career.
Additionally, the 2021 Tom & Jerry film features the work and voices of William Hanna, June Foray, and Frank Welker on piano and who voiced Tom the cat.
Bring a chair and blanket — well, enough for the whole family to enjoy the movie.
The city of Banks asked that moviegoers practice social distancing.
For more information contact the city of Banks at 503-324-5112.