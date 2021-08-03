Banks • Government • Community

The 2021 Banks Citizenship Award marks the tenth time the community tradition will celebrate one of Banks’ own who makes a difference in people’s lives, minds and spirits, but who don’t necessarily seek attention for their good deeds otherwise. Nominate a community member in the Banks area—including those outside of city limits—by September 30.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

The city of Banks now is accepting nominations for the 2021 Banks Citizenship Award.

The city’s announcement that nominations are being accepted says citizens and residents of Banks and the surrounding area who meet one or more of the following criteria are eligible:

--Exemplify a life dedicated to the Banks way of hard work, self-improvement and community service

--Embody the spirit of philanthropy while showing a remarkable commitment in both their personal and professional lives to improving the City of Banks

--Preserve, celebrate and promote the richness of history, tradition, and values permeating Banks

--Share gifts with the community to boost recognition of the city

The past award winners from 2012-2020 are Jim Hough, Kathie Jackson and Jim Lucas, Raymond Deeth, Mark Ward, Marion Steinbach, Mel and Becky Clark, Shirley Javorsky, David Duyck, and Leslee Sipp.

Nomination information and forms for the Banks Citizenship Award are available on the city’s website and at city hall, located at 13680 NW Main Street.

Nominations are due September 30, 2021, and the winning candidate will be notified by phone after October 29. The award will be presented November 9, 2021 during the Banks City Council meeting.

