Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 21, 1921
100 years ago: A picnic at Banks' "Hop Ranch," a lot of blackberries, someone's driving in Gales Creek in a Grant Six touring car and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 21, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
August 2, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
