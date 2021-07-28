Buxton • Event • Community

Buxton’s Public Coast Farm was host to the Inaugural Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 24, an event that drew crowds to the storied home of the Apple Valley Airport, Ramblin’ Rod Anders, and more.

Selena Flores, 6, picks blueberries at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The farm, now owned by Cannon Beach-based Public Coast Brewing, was purchased in 2018 by the current owners.

Snyder, the founder of Cannon Beach-based Public Coast Brewing, hosted the event, which included a 5K fun run and walk, beer and cider, blueberry picking, farm goods, food prepared by chef-turned-brewer Will Leroux, and live music from Cannon Beach bluegrass band the Floating Glass Balls.

Snyder said the Blueberry Festival will help introduce his farm and farmstand, which will open next week on Thursday, July 29, to customers on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We’re not brewing beer on site but we have aspirations to,” Snyder said. “Like many things since the (outbreak of COVID-19), we planned to do this sooner but have been delayed. We plan to be involved with the local community and to partner with other farmers in the region. We’ll have more to say about that soon.”

Alexis Hay and Rachael Washington at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The event drew crowds from all over, including the Buxton and Banks area and farther afield.

Hailing from the other side of Washington County was Alexis Hay, who came to the event with Rachael Washington, a Washington resident.

"I was just looking for something to do this weekend," she said.

"It's amazing!" Washington added.

Hay bought some merchandise from the farm, and is making plans to return next year.

The Public Coast Farm is located in Buxton at 22330 NW Fisher Road. More information can be found on the farm's website.

Dogs, such as Beckham, were welcome at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

Eli Thayer and Stephen Snyder direct traffic at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The parking area at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

Merchandise at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

Bluegrass band the Floating Glass Balls at the Public Coast Farm Inaugural Blueberry Festival in Buxton on July 24, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley