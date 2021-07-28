Free Banks • Weather • Health

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” for much of the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas beginning Thursday and extending through Saturday evening. The area under the heat watch includes Banks, but ends in Manning.

A map of the region from the National Weather Service showing some of the border of the Excessive Heat Watch (in red). Map courtesy NWS

The NWS said that dangerously high temperatures between 97 and 102 degrees could be reached, and urged residents to prepare for the temperatures.

While the area covered by the heat watch includes the entirety of the Banks city limits, the western edge of the affected region ends in Manning about 50 feet east of Blue Jay's Family Restaurant and Bar, according to the National Weather Service weather and hazards map.

Timber and Buxton both escape the boundaries as well, which doesn’t extend past Gales Creek, where the boundary neatly bisects a local tavern.

But regardless of where one lives, the temperature will be hot, and there are some steps to take to reduce the chances of heat-related illness.

The National Weather Service noted that those working outside or doing activities outdoors, the elderly, and those without access to air conditioning were especially at risk during hot weather.

At least 116 Oregonians died during the record-breaking “heat dome” event in late June.

Washington County Health and Human Services established a webpage with tips on staying cool during high temperatures.

The NWS said that residents should monitor local forecasts to be on top of changing weather patterns, drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms if possible, and check up on neighbors and relatives.

And in high temperatures, the weather agency said, children and pets should never be left in vehicles unattended.

“Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the agency warned.