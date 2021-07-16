The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921
100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
July 16, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Column • History • Banks Jul. 16
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921
100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Roy • Community • Education Jul. 15
St. Francis rummage sale starts today in Roy
A rummage sale to benefit the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Roy began today and will continue until Saturday.
FreeTillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Jul. 15
ODF: Game Hog Creek Fire 'held well overnight'
Efforts to fight the Game Hog Creek Fire continued overnight, and the Oregon Department of Forestry continues to express confidence in halting the wildfire’s spread.
“It held well overnight. We feel good about it,” said ODF Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata. The fire has burned over 130 acres.
FreeFire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest Jul. 14
Crews 'made good progress' on Game Hog Creek Fire by Wednesday evening
“Although the fire remains uncontained because fire lines are still being built, the fire’s spread was largely stopped at about 70 acres,” the Oregon Department of Forestry said Wednesday evening.
FreeTillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF Jul. 14
Game Hog Creek Fire 'appears manageable' but terrain challenges firefighting efforts
Game Hog Creek Fire updates for Wednesday afternoon:
- The bulk of the fire "appears manageable" according to the ODF
- Part of the fire cannot be fought due to steep terrain
- Fire is between 70 and 100 acres in size