The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...

Column • History • Banks

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County July 7, 1921

100 years ago: A who's who tour of cattle farms in Banks, Gales Creek and Roy, a big dance at Balm Grove, and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the July 7, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

