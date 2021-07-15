Roy • Community • Education

A rummage sale to benefit the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Roy began today and will continue until Saturday.

St. Francis on Wednesday, July 14. Photo: Chas Hundley

Running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the sale, located at the school at 38975 NW Harrington Rd. in Roy, features a number of donated items.

Household goods, books, furniture, clothes, games, toys, electronics and more piled high on tables set up outdoors on Wednesday evening as final preparations for the sale took place.

Some of the items at the rummage sale on Wednesday, July 14. Photo: Chas Hundley

The event is outdoors, said rummage sale chair Ursula Crowell, to provide a safer space in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. No masks are required, she said, but shoppers are welcome to wear them, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

On Saturday, July 17, prices are half off when the sale opens, and then the real savings begin in the form of a $5 box sale starting at 3 p.m. until the sale closes at 5 p.m.

And by Sunday, whatever is left is free for the taking, Crowell said. Items can be picked up until 12 p.m. on Monday, and then anything remaining is parceled out to a number of nonprofits.

﻿ Leonie Crowell places books on a table in preparation of the rummage sale on Wednesday, July 14. Photo: Chas Hundley

Clothes and bedding end up at the donation boxes for Banks High School, metal items are donated to the American Legion for scrapping, and some of the baby items left will end up at Birthright of Hillsboro. Electronics are recycled through a center in Aloha.

“I’d rather pay it forward to other charities,” Crowell said.

For questions about the sale or donating items, contact the school at (503) 324-2182.