Jul. 8

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 30, 1921

100 years ago: Forest Grove mulls paving Gales Creek Road from their then-city limits to Thatcher Road, a rural community outside of Forest Grove at the time, a pioneer from the Banks area — his family name now graces the region's newest park at the Killin Wetlands — dies and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 30, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.