Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 30, 1921
100 years ago: Forest Grove mulls paving Gales Creek Road from their then-city limits to Thatcher Road, a rural community outside of Forest Grove at the time, a pioneer from the Banks area — his family name now graces the region's newest park at the Killin Wetlands — dies and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 30, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
July 8, 2021 at 7:00am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Banks • Weather • Water Jul. 8
City eases water restrictions
The city of Banks is lifting some restrictions on water usage, moving from stage 3 to stage 2 in the city’s water curtailment plan.
Buxton • Banks Fire District • Tillamook State Forest Jul. 7
ODF crews fight Tillamook Forest wildfire with help of Banks Fire's Hornshuh Creek Fire Station
Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are fighting a six-acre blaze in the Tillamook State Forest, and staged and refueled a helicopter in Buxton.
“We really appreciate the fire station there and how Banks Fire has made it available to us and other emergency services,” said ODF Forest Grove District Forester Mike Cafferata.
Oregon Department of Forestry • Salem • Forestry Jul. 7
Board of Forestry to meet July 12 in state forester search process
The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet virtually on Monday, July 12 to continue the search for Oregon’s next state forester, a process that will continue unimpeded after Senate Bill 868 failed to move forward before the legislative session ended in late June.
Tillamook State Forest • Recreation • ODF Jul. 7
Tillamook Forest Center to remain closed through most of summer
The state has largely reopened, but the Tillamook Forest Center will remain closed until at least September, citing staffing changes as a factor.