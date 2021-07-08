The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...

Column • History • Banks

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 30, 1921

100 years ago: Forest Grove mulls paving Gales Creek Road from their then-city limits to Thatcher Road, a rural community outside of Forest Grove at the time, a pioneer from the Banks area — his family name now graces the region's newest park at the Killin Wetlands — dies and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 30, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

