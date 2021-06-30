The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...

Column • History • Roy

Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 23, 1921

100 years ago this month: St. Francis in Roy was dedicated, and Gales Creek swimmers were asked to stop swimming in the nude and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 23, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.

