The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Roy
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 23, 1921
100 years ago this month: St. Francis in Roy was dedicated, and Gales Creek swimmers were asked to stop swimming in the nude and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 23, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
June 30, 2021 at 5:51am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Government Jun. 30
State reopens, lifting most COVID-19 restrictions
Oregon’s risk level framework and the majority of masking, capacity, and social distancing measures were lifted Wednesday, June 30, doing away with the majority of the state’s mandatory precautions to fight the coronavirus.
FreeOregon • Wildfire • Government Jun. 30
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency over wildfire risk
Local and state officials are increasingly warning of significant fire danger ahead of the Independence Day weekend, and now Governor Kate Brown has taken the step of declaring a state of emergency for all of Oregon over wildfire danger.
Banks • Government • Water Jun. 30
Banks suspends outdoor water use, limits indoor use amid 'critical' water shortage
The city of Banks issued a notice Wednesday morning halting all outdoor water use and limiting customers of the city's water system to health-related and food preparation needs for at least two weeks.
Column • History • Roy Jun. 30
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 23, 1921
100 years ago this month: St. Francis in Roy was dedicated, and Gales Creek swimmers were asked to stop swimming in the nude and more. This week, the clips in this history column come from the June 23, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Banks • Weather • Environment Jun. 29
Heat wave shatters high temperature records
In Hillsboro, the closest official recording location for the National Weather Service, the all-time high since records began in 1929 is now 114 degrees, after breaking the original record of 108 degrees from July 21 2006 twice this weekend.