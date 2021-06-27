Free Banks • Washington County Sheriff's Office • Missing Persons

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was searching for a woman last seen near Banks on Saturday afternoon.

Graphic courtesy WCSO

Update, 8:25 p.m.: The woman has been located safely, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Original story below.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman last seen near Banks on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Jacqueline Gourley, 72, was last seen near Banks around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Gourley is noted to have memory issues, and the sheriff's office said that her family is concerned for her safety.

"We would like to help bring her home safely," the notice from the sheriff's office, which serves the city of Banks under a contract with the city, read.

Around the time she went missing, the region has been undergoing the hottest temperatures on record for June in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Gourley, described as a white female, 5 feet seven inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, was driving a 2015 champagne gold colored Buick Enclave with Oregon plates 457HTF.

Anyone who sees her or her car are asked to call Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.