Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 16, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 16, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
June 23, 2021 at 3:45pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Banks • Weather • Environment Jun. 23
'Excessive Heat Watch' issued in advance of weekend triple-digit temperatures
The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” Wednesday morning for almost the whole state of Oregon, including the entirety of Washington County.
Banks • Fire • Oregon Department of Forestry Jun. 22
Crews from Banks, area fire agencies deployed to central Oregon in case of fire
Local firefighters from Washington County and the Oregon Department of Forestry are providing aid to other Oregon counties anticipating potential fires in central Oregon and currently battling blazes in southern Oregon as most of the state enters an extended hot and dry period.
Banks • Community • Event Jun. 22
Banks BBQ is back
After a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Annual Banks BBQ, Truck & Tractor Pull will return to Banks from August 20 - 22 at Sunset Park.
Banks • Fire • Environment Jun. 22
Fire season, burn ban begins as triple-digit temperatures loom
A county-wide burn ban went into effect Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., putting a halt to all backyard, agricultural, slash, and other debris burning. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s beginning Saturday, and the local ODF fire season also started Tuesday morning.