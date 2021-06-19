Free Washington County • Coronavirus • Health

Washington County residents who get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine by June 27 just got a better chance at winning $10,000 — or a scholarship for those ages 12 - 17 — after Washington County announced a new set of prizes added to the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign.

File photo: Chas Hundley

Washington County residents who get their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine by June 27 just got a better chance at winning $10,000 — or a scholarship for those ages 12 - 17 — after Washington County announced a new set of prizes added to the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 18, the county said that ten $10,000 lottery prizes for county residents ages 18 and older and five $20,000 college scholarships for residents ages 12 - 17 had been added to the pot for those who’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab.

“Washington County is using some of the $1.6 million provided by the Governor’s office for these incentives,” said Wendy Gordon, a spokesperson for Washington County Health and Human Services.

Winners will be drawn at the same time as the previously announced statewide prizes of $1 million for one winner in Oregon and 36 $10,000 prizes spread evenly across Oregon’s 36 counties for adults, and five $100,000 college scholarships for those ages 12 - 17.

“The ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ campaign is a great way to acknowledge everyone who has taken the important step of getting vaccinated. In the end, vaccination is making us all winners for protecting ourselves, our families and our community,” said Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners in a press release.

Washington County’s Public Health division, in partnership with the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are hosting a vaccine clinic taking place through July 2 at the Tektronix campus in Beaverton, where Pfizer and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

Information on that clinic can be found online at www.virginiagarcia.org/vaccine. More county-specific vaccine information can be found at www.co.washington.or.us/vaccine, or by dialing 211.

A promotional website for the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign has also been established for more information on the vaccine lottery system.

As of June 18, 51,616 more adults in Oregon would need to be vaccinated with either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the state to meet Governor Kate Brown's goal of 70% of adults with at least one shot. Once the target is met, the county risk framework, various masking requirements in most places, and other safety measures will be lifted.