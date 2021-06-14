Tophill • Stub Stewart • Highway 47

A 34-year-old man died Sunday morning after striking a deer while riding his dirt bike north of Stub Stewart State Park on Highway 47.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a dirt bike driver killed in a crash on Highway 47 on Sunday, June 13. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brian van Kleef, 34-year-old Joshua James Bologna was riding a dirt bike while speeding when he struck a deer around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13. He died at the scene near Johnson Road, located in the Tophill area just south of the Columbia County line.

In addition to speed and striking the deer, what van Kleef called “lack of proper helmet use” is believed to be a factor in what led to the man’s death, whose address was listed only as “transient,” according to van Kleef. The man’s family was notified of his death.

“The deer was also deceased,” said van Kleef.

The dirt bike of a driver killed in a crash on Highway 47 on Sunday, June 13. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) assisted in the crash investigation. Also responding to the scene were Banks Fire District 13 and Oregon State Police, while the Oregon Department of Transportation provided traffic control.

The highway was closed for more than four hours, opening at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

“Roads are wet and slippery out there, please drive with extreme caution,” Banks Fire District spokesperson Scott Adams said in a social media post on Sunday.

This article has been updated with the driver's name.