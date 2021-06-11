Salmonberry Trail • Buxton • Event

Salmonberry Trail Foundation sets June 19 trail cleanup, discussion in Buxton

The Salmonberry Trail Foundation plans to host a cleanup day on the planned site of the Salmonberry Trail in Buxton and a discussion on race in the outdoors on June 19, coinciding with Oregon’s soon to be newest official state holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.