The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 2, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 2, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
June 9, 2021 at 10:36am
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Crime • Banks • Police Log Jun. 9
Banks May 2021 Police Log
The May 2021 police log, as presented to the Banks City council on June 8.
Column • History • Banks Jun. 9
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County June 2, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the June 2, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Salmonberry Trail • Buxton • Event Jun. 8
Salmonberry Trail Foundation sets June 19 trail cleanup, discussion in Buxton
The Salmonberry Trail Foundation plans to host a cleanup day on the planned site of the Salmonberry Trail in Buxton and a discussion on race in the outdoors on June 19, coinciding with Oregon’s soon to be newest official state holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
Salem • Politics • Government Jun. 8
Rep. Brad Witt removed from chair position following harassment complaint
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland), officially removed Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) from his role as chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Monday, in the latest development after Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) filed a formal harassment complaint about text messages Witt sent in April.
Oregon Department of Forestry • Wildfire • Tillamook Forest Jun. 8
Keep Oregon Green launches billboard contest, fire season drawing near, and more forestry news
Children and adults can enter an artwork contest for Keep Oregon Green's 80th birthday, the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust has launched a recovery fund for the Santiam State Forest, and the ODF Forest Grove District forester says fire season could arrive in NW Oregon soon.