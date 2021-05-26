Banks • Traffic • Construction

Banks Road will close at Sellers Rd to 1/4 mile east of Sellers Road beginning June 1 through June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for road construction as developers work on the apartment buildings being built nearby.

Banks Road as seen from Cedar Canyon Road on May 14, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

An email from Banks City Recorder Angie Lanter noted that a traffic management plan had been established with a detour established at Sellers Road and Highway 26, and at Highway 6 and 26 to reroute travelers around the closure.

"Traffic controllers will be in attendance at detour locations," Lanter wrote.

Residents on the road will have access to their driveways, though they may experience wait times, the city said.

For more information, contact Contact 5 Star Builders at 503-730-0437.

Washington County construction projects, including the Banks Road project, can be seen on wc-roads.com.

In other news regarding Banks Road, an online open house by Washington County Land Use and Transportation for a design proposal to establish a traffic light and realignment of the roadway at the intersection in the north end of Banks is taking comments through May 31.