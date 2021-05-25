Free Banks • Art • City Council

Take a break from the hard news for a minute and celebrate some young artists in the Banks community, winners of the city's National Drinking Water Week coloring contest.

The city of Banks holds a coloring contest annually to commemorate National Drinking Water Week for youth in Banks, and this year is no different.

Here are the winners — and their artwork — of the contest. The artwork was presented during the May 11 Banks city council meeting by Mayor Stephanie Jones. First place winners receive a $25 gift card to Main Street Pizza, while their parents are gifted with a credit on their water bills for the same amount. Second place winners receive the same awards in the sum of $15, while third place winners receive $10 in the same awards. In the honorable mention category, winners receive a free slice of pizza.