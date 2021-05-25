The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks National Drinking Water Week 2021 coloring contest winners
Take a break from the hard news for a minute and celebrate some young artists in the Banks community, winners of the city's National Drinking Water Week coloring contest.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
May 25, 2021 at 10:10am
The city of Banks holds a coloring contest annually to commemorate National Drinking Water Week for youth in Banks, and this year is no different.
Here are the winners — and their artwork — of the contest. The artwork was presented during the May 11 Banks city council meeting by Mayor Stephanie Jones. First place winners receive a $25 gift card to Main Street Pizza, while their parents are gifted with a credit on their water bills for the same amount. Second place winners receive the same awards in the sum of $15, while third place winners receive $10 in the same awards. In the honorable mention category, winners receive a free slice of pizza.
