The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago: May 12, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the May 12, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times, featuring a Banks bank robbery and more.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century
May 24, 2021 at 2:51pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
Clips come from the May 12, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times. Our thanks to the Forest Grove City Library for access to their microfilm archives
Advertisement
The Salon - Banks' hair care specialists
facebook.com
Advertisement
The Miller Team - John L Scott Market Center: Bringing Clarity to a Convoluted Industry
jordanmiller.johnlscott.com
Advertisement
New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers
tendercaredental.net
FreeTillamook State Forest • Recreation • ODF May. 24
All Tillamook, Clatsop State Forest campgrounds reopening by Memorial Day weekend
The Oregon Department of Forestry has announced that all campgrounds in the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests will have reopened by Memorial Day weekend, with the last few stragglers opening Thursday, May 27. New openings include Timber's Reehers Camp on Thursday.
Column • History • Banks May. 24
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago: May 12, 1921
In this column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the May 12, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times, featuring a Banks bank robbery and more.
Oregon Department of Forestry • Salem • Politics May. 24
Board of Forestry to vote on interim state forester candidate May 27
The search for an interim state forester continues, with a vote on a candidate coming on Thursday, May 27 at a special meeting called for that purpose. Meanwhile, SB 868, which would give appointment power for the state forester position to the governor, has a public hearing May 25.
FreeOregon • Coronavirus • Health May. 21
State hopes cash and scholarship prizes in lottery for the vaccinated will bring more shots in arms
The state of Oregon is betting that a new lottery game — with cash prizes of up to $1 million for adults — for those who’ve been vaccinated will pay off for the state’s slowing vaccination rates. Youth ages 12 - 17 will be eligible for $100,00 scholarships.
Cornelius • Washington County • Community May. 21
Search continues for Ralph Brown, missing from Cornelius since Sunday
Ralph Brown was last seen leaving his Cornelius home on Sunday, May 16 in a 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra. Brown has held many roles in western Washington County over the years, working as an educator, serving as a Forest Grove School Board director, on the Cornelius City Council, and as mayor of that town.