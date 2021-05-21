File photo: Chas Hundley
The state of Oregon is betting that a new lottery game — with cash prizes of up to $1 million — for those who’ve been vaccinated will pay off for the state’s slowing vaccination rates.
The Oregon Lottery Commission met Friday morning and approved a new lottery game, dubbed “Take Your Shot Oregon,” in an effort to boost Oregon’s vaccination rate, which has fallen sharply.
Funding for the game, which will cost $1.86 million in total prizes, is drawn from federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars. The campaign is a collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Lottery, and the Oregon State Treasury.
Any adult who has been vaccinated in Oregon will be eligible to win a cash prize of $1 million — that’s before taxes — with 36 $10,000 prizes for each of Oregon’s counties. Those already vaccinated before the announcement will be added automatically to the drawing.
For those ages 12 - 17, five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships will be offered.
“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”
The drawing will take place June 28, with winners announced the following week. To qualify, residents must get vaccinated by midnight on June 27.