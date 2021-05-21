Free Oregon • Coronavirus • Health

The state of Oregon is betting that a new lottery game — with cash prizes of up to $1 million for adults — for those who’ve been vaccinated will pay off for the state’s slowing vaccination rates. Youth ages 12 - 17 will be eligible for $100,00 scholarships.

File photo: Chas Hundley

The Oregon Lottery Commission met Friday morning and approved a new lottery game, dubbed “Take Your Shot Oregon,” in an effort to boost Oregon’s vaccination rate, which has fallen sharply.

Funding for the game, which will cost $1.86 million in total prizes, is drawn from federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars. The campaign is a collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Lottery, and the Oregon State Treasury.

Any adult who has been vaccinated in Oregon will be eligible to win a cash prize of $1 million — that’s before taxes — with 36 $10,000 prizes for each of Oregon’s counties. Those already vaccinated before the announcement will be added automatically to the drawing.

For those ages 12 - 17, five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships will be offered.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”

The drawing will take place June 28, with winners announced the following week. To qualify, residents must get vaccinated by midnight on June 27.

More information can be found in this FAQ.