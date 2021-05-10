The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Column • History • Banks
Dispatches from history: Western Washington County 100 years ago
In this new column, we take a look back 100 years ago in western Washington County, pulling clips and stories from the annals of local newspapers and historic documents. This week, the clips come from the April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
By Chas Hundley, and various historic writers, journalists, and authors from the early 20th century.
May 10, 2021 at 4:00pm
The newspapers and other print jobs of the time would have been printed on this type of machine. Photo taken from April 28, 1921 edition of the Washington County News-Times.
FreeU.S. • Coronavirus • Health May. 10
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in youth ages 12 - 15
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in those ages 12-15 Monday. Previously, the vaccine had only been approved for those ages 16 and above. Approval to begin administering the shots could come as early as May 12.
Salem • Business • Government May. 10
Oregon House passes bill to require diverse boards of directors for publicly-traded companies
Oregon House Democrats issued a news release announcing the passage of House Bill 3310A, which requires publicly-traded corporations to have a minimum number of directors who are women and members of underrepresented communities. The bill now heads to the Oregon Senate.
Salmonberry Trail • Government • Recreation Apr. 29
Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting May 7
Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along at a regularly-scheduled Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) virtual meeting, scheduled for May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Forest Grove • Police • Community Apr. 29
Body of man missing in Forest Grove found in waters of Gales Creek
The body of a man who walked away from a memory care facility in Forest Grove three days ago was found just outside of city limits in the waters of Gales Creek on Thursday shortly before 3 p.m.