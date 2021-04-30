Salmonberry Trail • Government • Recreation

Those interested in the development of the Salmonberry Trail can follow along at a regularly-scheduled Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) virtual meeting, scheduled for May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The proposed site of the Salmonberry Trail as it passes over Highway 26 between Buxton and Timber on September 3, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

Thanks to precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency now meets remotely and streams their meetings live on Youtube.

The agenda for the meeting is fairly light, with discussions centered around the agency's 2021 budget, updates from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation, the nonprofit entity that works in tandem to promote the trail, and a discussion on the agency's strategic direction, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 86-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway From Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

To submit a public comment for board members to review during the meeting, send comments to [email protected] no later than May 4.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.