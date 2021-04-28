Forest Grove • Police • Community

79-year-old Toufik "Tom" Tanous walked away from the Hawthorne House Care Facility in Forest Grove Tuesday night. The Forest Grove Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for Tanous, who has Alzheimer's.

Toufik "Tom" Tanous. Photo courtesy of WCSO

According to a Washington County Sheriff's Office press release, Tanous is believed to have walked away from the care facility he resides in, located at located at 2635 21st Ave in Forest Grove, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Tanous is a 5 feet ten inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes, and goes by the name "Tom." He was last wearing the clothes in the photo above.

"Mr. Tanous may seek shelter in small or reclusive areas and may have trouble engaging or responding to his name," the press release said, noting he may be disoriented and unable to seek help on his own.

He was reportedly last seen walking south from the area of Hawthorne St. and 19th Ave shortly after staff in the care facility he lives in last saw him Tuesday night.

Those with information on Tanous' whereabouts are asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Washington County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

The Forest Grove Police Department asked for assistance from Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team (SAR) shortly after they were dispatched to the call where he was reported missing, and the SAR team searched from about 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The search resumed at 8 a.m.