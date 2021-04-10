Free Washington County • Crime • Police

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in locating an alleged hit-and-run driver and auto thief involved in a crash north of Cornelius on NW Susbauer Road and NW Long Road.

Michael Scroggins booking photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a traffic crash on Tuesday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. on NW Susbauer Road and NW Long Road, a rural area north of Cornelius and east of Verboort.

At least one person was injured in the crash. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies learned that one of the drivers — identified as 29-year-old Corey Michael Scroggins by the sheriff's office — involved had fled the scene.

Minutes later, a nearby resident dialed 911 to report that a male ran onto his property, and got into his parked pickup truck. The truck's owner went to confront the man — identified later by the sheriff's office as Scroggins — before having to jump out of the way of the truck as Scroggins allegedly accelerated toward him.

Later that evening, the truck was found leaving the scene of a theft in Newberg, where it was located by a Newberg-Dundee Police Department sergeant as the driver drove away. Inside, the Newberg-Dundee Police say, was Scroggins.

"When they attempted to stop the pickup truck, Mr. Scroggins eluded them," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle was found, unoccupied, on Friday, April 9 at 5:45 p.m. by Newberg-Dundee Police.

Scroggins remains outstanding.

Described as a white male, approximately 5'6" tall, Scroggins weighs about 190 pounds, and is wanted for several crimes. Hit and run, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery in the third degree, menacing, elude, and several outstanding felony warrants are all facing Scroggins.

Scroggins is considered armed and dangerous; the Washington County urges those with information on his whereabouts to call 911 and not to approach him.