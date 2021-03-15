Free

Mar. 11

Biden calls for all U.S. adults to be eligible for vaccine by May 1

President Joe Biden announced during a primetime speech Thursday evening that he would direct states, tribes and territories to open vaccine eligibility to adults by May 1. The announcement is the second major development undertaken against the coronavirus pandemic by the president on Thursday, having previously signed into law legislation approving the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.