The Banks Post is an online and print newspaper that covers news, events, sports, culture, and opinion in the communities of Banks, Buxton,...
Banks • Banks Fire District 13 • Community Mar. 15
Banks Fire District February 2021 Fire Log
A summary of calls from February 2021, and a message on the passing of Banks Fire District's Captain Mark Hornshuh.
Washington County • Hagg Lake • Police Mar. 13
Body of woman missing near Hagg Lake discovered by boater
A woman last known to be near Hagg Lake was found dead Friday afternoon more than a month after she disappeared there on February 5.
FreeBiden • Coronavirus • Government Mar. 11
Biden calls for all U.S. adults to be eligible for vaccine by May 1
President Joe Biden announced during a primetime speech Thursday evening that he would direct states, tribes and territories to open vaccine eligibility to adults by May 1. The announcement is the second major development undertaken against the coronavirus pandemic by the president on Thursday, having previously signed into law legislation approving the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Salem • Politics • Government Mar. 11
Diesel fuel under fire in Oregon legislature
A bill sponsored by Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie) would prohibit the sale of petroleum diesel fuel for use in any motor vehicle by January 2027.
Banks • Government • City Council Mar. 11
City council adopts work plan, extends development moratorium
The Banks city council voted to extend the city’s development moratorium, adopted a work plan for the 2021- 2022 fiscal year, and adopted a number of more routine items at the city council meeting held March 9.