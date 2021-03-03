Manning • Banks Fire District • Highway 26

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was injured in Manning on Tuesday night near Highway 26 and Pihl Road. Details remain scarce.

The helicopter landing pad at Hornshuh Creek Fire Station #14 on October 28, 2020. Photo: Chas Hundley

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was injured in Manning on Tuesday night near Highway 26 and Pihl Road.

The Banks Fire District responded to a trauma call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, according to Banks Fire public information officer Mitch Ward, and treated a woman in her early 20's.

The woman had "injuries consistent with a fall from a vehicle onto the hard surface of the roadway," Ward said, noting that the woman is believed to have impacted onto Pihl Road.

Further details about what led to the woman's injuries were not yet available.

Washington County Sheriff's Office PIO Sargent Danny DiPietro said that the woman had severe injuries. Ward said that she was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center via Life Flight in critical condition from the new Hornshuh Creek Fire Station helicopter pad.

The case remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and DiPietro said that there was not yet any information available regarding a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.