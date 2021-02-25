Free Washington County • Coronavirus • Health

Washington County Health and Human Services announced that 1,000 vaccine appointments are available for seniors age 70 and up, healthcare workers, and others who are currently eligible for a vaccine at a drive-through clinic in Beaverton on Saturday, February 27.

Ansu Drammeh, R.N., a cardiovascular intensive care nurse at OHSU, is given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, December 16 by Ryan Thrower, D.M.D., who, according to OHSU, is the first dental resident in the United States to administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington County Health and Human Services announced that 1,000 vaccine appointments are available for seniors age 70 and up, healthcare workers, and others who are currently eligible for a vaccine at a drive-through clinic in Beaverton on Saturday, February 27.

Conducted at the Nike Campus in Beaverton at One Bowerman Drive, Beaverton, the clinic is hosted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and can be accessed through the Murray Boulevard entrance.

to book an appointment, visit http://bit.ly/Feb-27-clinic.

The appointment is for the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; those who get an appointment will need to be available for the second dose three weeks later on a weekday.

More information on eligibility can be found here or by dialing 211.