A video released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office taken on Saturday appears to show a man suspected of at least two thefts in Banks trying the door handle of a truck parked in a driveway on Groveshire Ave. in Banks, and deputies are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

A still from video footage of the suspect, courtesy WCSO

Deputies are seeking information on the man, and asked for public assistance.

"We’re hoping someone might recognize the suspect and let us know," said Deputy Brian van Kleef, a public information officer with the Sheriff's Office.

According to van Kleef, the man is suspected of breaking into at least two vehicles, and attempting to gain access to others in the early morning of Saturday, February 20. The video footage was taken just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Items reported stolen include a semi-automatic rifle and two gun magazines, a power tool, high end sunglasses, and a dash camera.

The suspect was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, light colored shoes, and a beanie. A dark sedan is associated with him as well, van Kleef said.

Those with information in the case can call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111 and reference case #50-21-2446.