A funeral procession for Captain Mark Hornshuh, a Manning resident and longtime volunteer with the Banks Fire District will make its way from Forest Grove, through Banks, and on to Buxton on Feb. 20 before reaching Buxton’s Hornshuh Creek Fire Station for a private memorial service.

Captain Mark Hornshuh. Photo: Courtesy Banks Fire District

The station, unveiled in the autumn of 2020, bears his family’s name and the land it sits on was donated by Hornshuh in honor of his parents, Fred and Carol Hornshuh, who were both staunch supporters of the district, with Fred Hornshuh serving on Banks Fire District Budget Committee.

In a press release, Banks Fire public information officer Scott Adams said that Hornshuh died Jan. 28.

A volunteer firefighter and paramedic with the district for 32 years, Hornshuh was was known to be a trainer and mentor in his lengthy history with the district, and also taught fire sciences at Portland Community College.

Due to COVID-19 gathering limits, the memorial service in Buxton, scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 20, will be limited to just personnel from the Banks Fire District and family members of Captain Mark Hornshuh. The Banks Fire District said it is looking into the possibility of live streaming the memorial service.

“Captain Hornshuh was known and loved by many. He touched hearts and lives not only in the local area, but in the Public Service community throughout Oregon and beyond. We understand that the number of people wanting to share in his Memorial is vast,” the Banks Fire District said in a statement.

A procession of fire and emergency responder agency vehicles is planned to begin just after 12 p.m. in Forest Grove on Saturday, Feb. 20, travel north on Highway 47 through Banks and on to Buxton for the memorial service. Another procession will begin after the service around 2 p.m. from Buxton to Skyline Memorial Gardens along Highway 26.

Some traffic delays are expected as the procession rolls through the area.

An obituary for Hornshuh details his life, and leaves an opportunity for those who wish to leave a remembrance, story or photograph.