A running tally of what's closing because of this week's winter storm. So far: City of Banks (offices, public works, library) is closing at 2 p.m.

Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

A winter storm is anticipated to descend on the region starting Thursday afternoon, bringing snow, freezing rain, wind gusts, and rain in a wintry slew of weather that could snarl commutes, knock power out, and result in various closures. We're keeping a running list as we hear about them. Know of a business, organization, or event closed or cancelled due to the weather? Let us know at [email protected]

Closing early: The city of Banks

"Due to the potential of inclement weather our buildings (City Administrative Office, Public Works, and Banks Public Library) will all be closing at 2pm today (Thursday, February 11, 2021), and may continue through Friday, February 12, 2021," city recorder Angie Lanter said in an email.