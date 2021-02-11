Crime • Banks • Police Log

A summary of calls from January 2021 within the city of Banks, as written by contract deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and presented to the Banks city council on February 9.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Menacing – Trellis Way/Main St – A young teenager reported that while he was walking down the street a white car stopped in front of him for no reason. The teenager said he rose his hands and arms and asked the driver if there was a problem. The teenager went on to say the driver got of the car and lifted his shirt revealing a handgun stuck in his waist band. The driver then got back in the car and drove away. The teenager reported that he then continued to walk down Main St. Deputies tried calling the teenager several times as they could not locate him but eventually found him near the fire station. Deputies flooded the area in search of the suspect car with no results.

Theft - NW Jarvis Pl – A male and female were in the process of breaking up when the female took a puppy she gave the male for Christmas. The female told deputies that the male didn’t deserve the puppy so she took the puppy and refused to give it back. Deputies explained to her that whether or not she believed the male deserved the puppy, she can’t just take it back as that is theft. The male refused to press charges for the theft and said he would work with the female’s family to get the puppy back. The male was able to get the puppy back without further police intervention.

Overdose – NW Buckshire St – A male with known mental health issues, took a handful of prescribed medications in an attempt to overdose. Medical personnel and deputies arrived on scene and contacted the male. The male was transported to a local hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

Overdose – NW Maplecrest Way – A male called 911 to report his girlfriend had intentionally taken several prescription medications. Medical personnel and deputies arrived on scene to find the female in the bathroom and barely conscious. The female was transported to a local hospital and placed on a mental hold.