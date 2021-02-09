Washington County • Hagg Lake • Police

The Washington County Sheriff's Office spent the weekend searching the Hagg Lake area with a Clackamas Co. dive team, drones, and boats in an attempt to locate a woman reportedly a danger to herself after her vehicle was found at Boat Ramp C.

Tara Callahan. Photo courtesy WCSO

The Washington County Sheriff's Office spent the weekend searching the Hagg Lake area for Tara Callahan, age 38, of Aloha after she reportedly expressed her intention to possibly kill herself. Her vehicle was found at Hagg Lake.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an Aloha apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Deputies were told that Callahan had headed to the lake, possibly to kill herself.

Her vehicle was found at Boat Ramp C in the county park, but deputies were unable to locate the woman.

The following Saturday and Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, the Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, the Remotely Operated Vehicle Team, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Dive/Rescue Team all searched the waters, the shoreline and the wooded areas nearby, but have been unable to locate Callahan.

Callahan is 5'5", 150 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with any information on Callahan's whereabouts to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 to aid in their ongoing search and investigation.