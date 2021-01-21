Free Obituary

Remembering Terry Washburn, a Banks/Buxton area woman.

It is with much sadness in my heart to tell people that Terry Washburn, 73, of Banks/Buxton, OR passed away peacefully in the early morning on Sat, Jan. 9, 2021. She had been battling an MAI bacterial infection for the better part of a year that ultimately caused her passing.

Terry was born in Bakersfield, CA and grew up in the small town of Norco, CA where she was an all-star, multi-sport athlete at Corona High School. She moved from California to Oregon in 1977 and settled with her family in the town of Banks, OR in 1979 where she would remain for the next 42 years. She had been enjoying retirement but enjoyed two long careers. First, as an Executive Secretary with Tektronix in Beaverton, OR and as a Director for Health Data Research in Portland, OR.

An avid horsewoman in her youth and throughout her life, Terry loved living in the country on her property, working with her many horses, being surrounded by her dogs and cats and doing the many chores and projects that come with living the country life.

Terry had many friends and relationships with so many people in the Banks, Buxton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro & Portland areas as well as the Oregon Coast in Tillamook and Pacific City. She would want to thank them for all their love, support and friendship over the years.

Terry was a wonderful woman and will be forever missed. She is predeceased by her parents Gary Washburn and Jeannie D. Nugent. She is survived by her son and his wife Ronald & Cynthia Pestner; her three grandchildren, Tyson, Quentin and Samantha Sue Pestner and her longtime friend and companion Michael Bonfield.