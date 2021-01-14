Crime • Banks • Police Log

A summary of calls from December 2020 within the city of Banks, as written by contract deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and presented to the Banks city council on January 12.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Fraud – NW Jarvis Pl – An unknown suspect used the victim’s credit card info to make an on line purchase.

Domestic – NW Jarvis – A male and female got into a shouting match in the parking lot of the complex. The male had let the female crash on his couch for a few days as her house had recently burned down. The couple used to be a romantic couple but the male had made it abundantly clear that they were only friends. The female kept trying to push another relationship causing the male to tell her to leave. The argument spilled outside as he was trying to leave for the evening. The female blocked his car in with her truck until deputies arrived. No crimes were committed and the female eventually left.

Suspicious vehicles – Jim’s Thriftway – We have had several reports of vehicles showing up overnight and having people sleeping in their cars.