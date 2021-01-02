Free Banks • Weather • Power

According to the NWS, south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected Saturday afternoon and evening, and could cause debris in roadways, power outages, and other hazards associated with high winds.

Power lines near Forest Grove. File photo: Chas Hundley

The Portland branch of the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory that begins Saturday at 4 p.m. and extends through midnight the same day for the majority of the Willamette Valley and other areas of the Pacific Northwest.

According to the NWS, south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, and could cause debris in roadways, power outages, and other hazards associated with high winds.

"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects," the agency said in the advisory.

To view a real-time power outage map, visit Portland General Electric's website.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue noted that those with inflatable holiday decorations should consider taking them down before high winds arrive.

Portland General had the following advice for their customers while dealing with a power outage:

For major appliances, turn off the breaker at the breaker box.

For other electrical equipment, either unplug it or turn off its breaker.

If you have a backup generator, please review our tips for using generators safely. Your well-being – and the lives of our crews – depend on it.

Turn on one outside light and one inside light so you and PGE crews will know when service is restored.

If your neighbor’s power comes back on but yours does not, call PGE again.

If your lights are very dim or bright once power is restored, turn off the power at the breaker or fuse box to help protect your equipment, and call PGE.