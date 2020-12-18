Free Banks • Weather • Flooding

With heavy rain in the forecast, a flood watch has been issued by the Portland branch of the National Weather Service for this weekend, beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m.

Clouds form over the Gales Creek Valley at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley

With heavy rain in the forecast, a flood watch has been issued by the Portland branch of the National Weather Service for this weekend, beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m.

The area under the watch — a flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts — is widespread, including portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The Coast Range and Willamette Valley are both named as areas of concern.

The Portland NWS said that areas in the Cascades that were burned by this year’s fires could see debris flows across the landscape as a series of fronts bring heavy rain to much of the area.

“Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides,” the federal weather agency said.

"We can expect a very wet weekend ahead, so here is your friendly reminder to never drive through flooded roads," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a post on their Facebook page.

In Banks, sand is available at Sunset park, though at press time, we could not confirm if there were bags available.

A self service sand pile is available in Forest Grove in the gravel lot directly across Ash Street from the Forest Grove Fire & Rescue headquarters for those needing it.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off through December. $5 from every new subscription will be used to purchase gift cards from local businesses and donated to families in need in the Banks and Gales Creek area. Click here to subscribe.