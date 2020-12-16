Banks • Business • Community

Business owners and representatives in the Banks region can sign up for a year of membership in the Banks Chamber of Commerce for free through December.

The "Welcome to Banks" sign on Highway 6. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

The Banks Chamber of Commerce announced a membership drive in December, waiving membership fees for the 2021 calendar year for new and returning businesses who wish to join the organization.

“Our members are businesses, organizations, and individuals concerned with the socioeconomic climate of our community. We need this group to join together because we stand a better chance of getting things done when speaking with a collective voice. There are no limits or restrictions on the number or kind of members that choose to get involved in the Banks Chamber of Commerce,” an email from the organization read.

In addition to supporting the Banks-area business community, the chamber is known for their scholarship programs, supporting a number of community initiatives including the Banks residential holiday lighting competition, the annual Christmas light parade, and more.

While the chamber is still identifying exactly how it will be meeting with current gathering restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the group met most recently on the video conferencing platform Zoom, where a number of new faces and returning members in the Banks business community were present on Monday, December 14.

To find out more information, visit the chamber website at bankschamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/join-us.

The dues waiver promotion ends December 31.