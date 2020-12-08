Free Washington County • Coronavirus • Business

Business owners in unincorporated communities such as Buxton, Manning, or Roy as well as a handful of cities can apply for another small business grant from Washington County if they've lost revenue due to COVID-19.

Washington County announced on Tuesday, December 8 that a new round of small business grants for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic had been opened. The program is targeted at businesses with 100 or fewer employees that are in the hospitality industry or were shut down by Governor Kate Brown’s freeze order.

Those wishing to apply for a grant from the new round of funding, supplied by the state of Oregon to Washington County, must do so by noon on Sunday, December 13.

Businesses physically located in Durham, Forest Grove, Gaston, King City, the Washington County portion of Wilsonville, and unincorporated Washington County are eligible. The application can be found at mesopdx.typeform.com/to/Rw30iY6t.

Businesses must have experienced at least a 10% revenue loss due to COVID-19 or have been forced to shut down due to the governor's "freeze" order, be in compliance with federal, state, and local laws, including registration and taxation requirements, must not be a cannabis-related business due to federal laws, and must either be a for-profit business or a registered 501(c)3 tax-exempt entity to qualify for the grant. More information is at co.washington.or.us/CAO/business-recovery.cfm.

The time to fill out the application should take between 15 and 30 minutes, and will require a small number of supporting documents, including tax documents and proof that your business has been in operation since March 23, 2020.