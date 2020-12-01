Free Banks • Community • Event

The Second Annual Banks Christmas Light Parade — though stationary this year at Sunset Park — is still on.

Santa was present at the inaugural parade in 2019. Photo: Stewart Monroe

The Second Annual Banks Christmas Light Parade is still on, according to event organizers.

Questions were raised regarding the parade after a similar event in Forest Grove was cancelled due to Governor Kate Brown’s “Freeze” order, but in Banks, the event is still scheduled for December 12.

“We are making sure we are diligent with having our Bank’s 'Drive Thru Holiday Light Adventure' as safe for everyone while still trying to keep the spirit of the season burning bright,” a post on the parade’s Facebook page read. “We will be talking to our community leaders and government advisors to keep up to date with the ever fluid Covid information,” the statement read.

Titled “A drive thru Holiday Light Adventure,” the event is put on by a group of volunteers in Banks, who, according to organizer Marsha Kirk, are expecting Santa himself to make an appearance as is the Banks Fire District.

Instead of lighted parade floats taking a slow trek through town, they’ll stage instead at Sunset Park, and visitors will stay in their cars and drive past the lighted displays, which will be stationary.

At last year’s lighted parade, race cars, trucks, floats and more were all on display, and are expected to return this year as well.

Planned for Saturday, December 12, the event will start at 6 p.m., and the last car will be allowed in at 8 p.m. to ensure all cars have had a chance to drive past the displays and exit the park by 9 p.m.

Those interested in entering a display or seeking more information can email the event organizers at [email protected]

Registration forms for the event can be found here. Organizers asked that forms be returned ideally by Friday, December 4.

Spots for lighted displays will be assigned on a first come, first served basis, and there is no power available on site, so each display entry is responsible for their own electrical needs. Setup will begin at 3 p.m., with a showtime of 6 p.m. Display participants must stay with their entries unless using a restroom due to COVID-19 safety measures, organizers said, and all will be required to leave the park by 10 p.m.

Sunset Park is located in the southwest region of Banks at 12765 NW Main Street.