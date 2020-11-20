Free Washington County • Elections • Politics

One of the closer races for the Oregon Legislature was in Oregon House District 31, which largely represents Columbia County with a small portion of Buxton and Manning included, where victory went to Democratic incumbent Brad Witt - by less than 600 votes.

A campaign sign for Brad Witt in Manning near the Dairy Creek Tavern. Photo: Chas Hundley

Bradley Witt (D/I/WFP-Clatskanie) with 50.6 percent of the vote defeated Republican contender Brian Stout’s (R-Columbia City) 49.27 percent tally, according to results from the Oregon Secretary of State, making Witt, the incumbent winner and soon-to-be 8th full-term plus the remainder of a term he was appointed to in 2005 for House District 31.

Rep.-elect Witt told the Banks Post he has no immediate agenda walking into the coming legislative session, but that he is open-minded about what can be accomplished.

”Still exploring options,” Witt said, noting that he would be able to discuss the matter closer to January's session.

A message on Stout’s Facebook page has not officially used the word “concede,” which some groups find important during the aftermath of the entire general election, but it did include a message to his supporters that reads:

“There are few words other than ‘thank you’ and ‘congratulations’ for standing up, volunteering, voting, and making your voice heard … We may have lost the district-wide race (49.29 percent to 50.57 percent), but we all win when we as a community come together, get involved and are nice to others.”