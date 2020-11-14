Crime • Banks • Police Log

A summary of calls from October 2020 within the city of Banks, as written by contract deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and presented to the Banks city council on November 10.

A sign noting that Banks is served by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on NW Banks Rd. Photo: Chas Hundley

Domestic Disturbance – NW Broadshire Ln – Neighbors called to report a fight between husbands. It was reported at one point one half of the fight was intoxicated and trying to drive away. The neighbors helped keep him from driving away. The male then became agitated with the neighbors and began hitting them and throwing things at them as he walked away from the truck. Deputies later arrived on scene and took the male into custody, transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged for 1 count Domestic Harassment and 2 counts of Harassment against the neighbors.

Warrant – NW Main St – Deputy Pope noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Jim’s Thriftway. Deputy Pope contacted the male driver of the car and identified him. Deputy Pope learned the male had two warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Overdose – NW Bellingham Ct – Family members called 911 to report that a male had possibly overdosed. Deputies as well as medical personnel arrived on scene and began life saving efforts. The male was eventually transported to a local hospital where the male later died.

Burglary – NW Main St – An unknown person attempted to break into a local business. The suspect cut a pad lock to gain entry to the back portion of the property of the business. The suspect then attempted to pry windows and doors open but were unable to gain access.

Juvenile – NW Barton Ct – Deputies continue to respond to this location for a juvenile with behavioral issues. The juvenile has been destroying the house bit by bit by punching and kicking holes in the walls of the residence. This residence dominates the deputy’s time. The family moved to Banks in June and has generated several calls for service from both police and fire.

Our Mental Health Response Team has been very involved with working with the family to try and get resources to them.