Fishing • Oregon • Event

Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on Friday & Saturday, November 27 & 28, the weekend after Thanksgiving Day.

Hagg Lake. File photo: Chas Hundley, August 3, 2020

It will be the last of four free fishing dates in 2020.

On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

There are usually a host of free fishing events that coincide with the weekend, all of which have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular rules and regulations apply, such as bag limits, size restrictions, and closures.

ODFW has created a map that shows — complete with little fish icons — stocking locations and popular fishing locations throughout the state.

Check with the local jurisdiction that maintains or owns the body of water you plan on fishing for any closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.